Novavax Inc (NVAX) EVP, Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino Sold $525,769 of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: NVAX +7.62%

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Novavax Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Trizzino (insider trades) sold 3,211 shares of NVAX on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $163.74 a share. The total sale was $525,769.

Novavax Inc is a clinical-stage vaccine company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Novavax Inc has a market cap of $12.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $169.900000 with and P/S ratio of 22.70. Novavax Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.90% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino sold 3,211 shares of NVAX stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $163.74. The price of the stock has increased by 3.76% since.
  • EVP, Chief Legal Officer John A Herrmann Iii sold 2,895 shares of NVAX stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $225.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 24.65% since.
  • President, R&D Gregory M Glenn sold 2,434 shares of NVAX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $269.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 36.97% since.
  • President, R&D Gregory M Glenn sold 5,712 shares of NVAX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $282.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 39.9% since.
  • EVP, Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino sold 3,216 shares of NVAX stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $292.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 41.92% since.

