Hess Corp (HES) COO and President, E&P Gregory P. Hill Sold $1.7 million of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: HES -4.45%

COO and President, E&P of Hess Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory P. Hill (insider trades) sold 23,473 shares of HES on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $72.38 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Hess Corp is an oil and gas company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas with production operations. Hess Corp has a market cap of $21.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.500000 with and P/S ratio of 4.60. The dividend yield of Hess Corp stocks is 1.42%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner John B Hess sold 650,000 shares of HES stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $69.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.66% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner John B Hess sold 500,000 shares of HES stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $66.38. The price of the stock has increased by 6.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO John P Rielly sold 3,944 shares of HES stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $72.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President Andrew P Slentz sold 1,953 shares of HES stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $72.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.
  • Senior Vice President Richard D. Lynch sold 2,074 shares of HES stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $72.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.
  • Senior Vice President Barbara J Lowery-yilmaz sold 2,638 shares of HES stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $72.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.
  • Senior Vice President Geurt G Schoonman sold 31,523 shares of HES stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $74.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.22% since.
  • EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Timothy B. Goodell sold 24,816 shares of HES stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $72.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.48% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HES, click here

.

Comments

