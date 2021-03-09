>
Pluralsight Inc (PS) CFO James Budge Sold $4.4 million of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: PS +0.18%

CFO of Pluralsight Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Budge (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of PS on 03/08/2021 at an average price of $22.03 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

Pluralsight Inc has a market cap of $3.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.130000 with and P/S ratio of 6.30.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO James Budge sold 200,000 shares of PS stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $22.03. The price of the stock has increased by 0.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Revenue Officer Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of PS stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $20.6. The price of the stock has increased by 7.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PS, click here

.

