Levi Strauss (LEVI) Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh Sold $6.5 million of Shares

March 09, 2021 | About: LEVI +0.04%

Executive VP and CFO of Levi Strauss (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Harmit J Singh (insider trades) sold 262,234 shares of LEVI on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $24.67 a share. The total sale was $6.5 million.

Levi Strauss & Co has a market cap of $9.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.790000 with and P/S ratio of 2.25. The dividend yield of Levi Strauss & Co stocks is 0.82%.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh sold 262,234 shares of LEVI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $24.67. The price of the stock has increased by 0.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 75,329 shares of LEVI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $24.76. The price of the stock has increased by 0.12% since.
  • 10% Owner Daniel S. Haas sold 133,790 shares of LEVI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $24.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.65% since.
  • 10% Owner Elizabeth H Eisenhardt sold 133,896 shares of LEVI stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $24.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.65% since.
  • 10% Owner Daniel S. Haas sold 80,391 shares of LEVI stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $24.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.
  • 10% Owner Elizabeth H Eisenhardt sold 80,456 shares of LEVI stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $24.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LEVI, click here

.

