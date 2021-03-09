Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) EVP of Operations Greg Weller Sold $600,853 of Shares

EVP of Operations of Siteone Landscape Supply Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Greg Weller (insider trades) sold 3,865 shares of SITE on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $155.46 a share. The total sale was $600,853.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is one of the largest suppliers of tools and equipment. The company serves various business areas which include the wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers. Siteone Landscape Supply Inc has a market cap of $7.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $165.090000 with a P/E ratio of 60.26 and P/S ratio of 2.67.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SITE stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $160.91. The price of the stock has increased by 2.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP of Operations Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SITE stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $155.46. The price of the stock has increased by 6.19% since.

EVP, Human Resources Joseph Ketter sold 1,400 shares of SITE stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $152.9. The price of the stock has increased by 7.97% since.

