Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) President & CEO Andy L Nemeth Sold $2.1 million of Shares

Patrick Industries Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries. Patrick Industries Inc has a market cap of $2.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.250000 with a P/E ratio of 21.03 and P/S ratio of 0.82. The dividend yield of Patrick Industries Inc stocks is 1.20%. Patrick Industries Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 36.30% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Patrick Industries Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Andy L Nemeth sold 24,555 shares of PATK stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $85.76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.9% since.

President & CEO Andy L Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of PATK stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $83.98. The price of the stock has increased by 5.08% since.

President & CEO Andy L Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of PATK stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $83.78. The price of the stock has increased by 5.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Board Chairman Todd M Cleveland sold 24,800 shares of PATK stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $82.63. The price of the stock has increased by 6.8% since.

Executive Board Chairman Todd M Cleveland sold 757 shares of PATK stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $80.75. The price of the stock has increased by 9.29% since.

EVP Sales & CSO Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of PATK stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $81.5. The price of the stock has increased by 8.28% since.

Director M Scott Welch sold 836 shares of PATK stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $81.23. The price of the stock has increased by 8.64% since.

Executive Board Chairman Todd M Cleveland sold 19,102 shares of PATK stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $79.78. The price of the stock has increased by 10.62% since.

