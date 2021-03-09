Inari Medical Inc (NARI) President and CEO William Hoffman Sold $2.8 million of Shares

President and CEO of Inari Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Hoffman (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of NARI on 03/05/2021 at an average price of $92.47 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Inari Medical Inc has a market cap of $4.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $99.340000 with a P/E ratio of 1712.77 and P/S ratio of 35.65.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of NARI stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $92.47. The price of the stock has increased by 7.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mitch C. Hill, sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $113.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of NARI stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $103.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.26% since.

COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of NARI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $117.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.63% since.

Director, 10% Owner Donald B Milder sold 7,000 shares of NARI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $113.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.15% since.

