>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Golden Lake Exploration Amends Financing Numbers

March 09, 2021 | About: XCNQ:GLM -4.65% OTCPK:GOLXF -3.62%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM)(OTCQB:GOLXF) ("GLM" or the "Company") reports the following changes to the final numbers of the recently closed private placement (see PR dated March 5th, 2021). The Company issued 22,345,404 units (formerly 22,305,404) (the "Units") at a price of $0.45 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,055,431.80 (formerly $10,037,431.80). Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one half of one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.60 per share.

Finders' fees of $407,296.46 (formerly $406,216.46) cash and 905,101 (formerly 902,701) finders' warrants were paid to arm's length parties.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

The Company further announces it has set 2.85 million options to directors and consultants of the Company at $0.45 for a period of 2 years in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.
Golden Lake Exploration Inc. is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Mike England"
Mike England, CEO & Director

For Further Information, Please Contact:
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
Toll Free:1-888-945-4770

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golden Lake Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634527/Golden-Lake-Exploration-Amends-Financing-Numbers

img.ashx?id=634527

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)