Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Zillow Group and Zosano Pharma and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

March 09, 2021 | About: Z +10.92% ZSAN -0.84%

NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Zillow Group, Inc. ( Z) and Zosano Pharma Corporation ( ZSAN) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Zillow Group, Inc. ( Z)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Zillow Group, Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Zillow on September 14, 2017.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s co-marketing program did not comply with the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Zillow’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into Zillow go to: https://bespc.com/cases/Z

Zosano Pharma Corporation ( ZSAN)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Zosano Pharma Corporation following a class action complaint that was filed against Zosano on October 29, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures observed between subjects receiving different lots; (2) that pharmocokinetic studies submitted in connection with the Company’s NDA included patients exhibiting unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results, the FDA was reasonably likely to require further studies to support regulatory approval of Qtrypta; (4) that, as a result, regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about our investigation into Zosano go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ZSAN

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

