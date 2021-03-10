Indonesia Energy: A Promising Oil and Gas Upstream Microcap

Oil and gas companies have gained the spotlight over the past few days after a sharp recovery in crude oil prices. Brent crude prices hit their highest level in more than a year and crossed the $70 mark after the recent attacks by Yemen's Houthi forces on the Saudi Arabian facilities, raising production concerns. The price rise has mainly been a function of OPEC production cuts and greater optimism with respect to the future demand for oil after the recovery from the pandemic.

It appears to be a good time to evaluate investment opportunities in emerging exploration companies that are bound to benefit from this upward momentum. An excellent example of one such company is Indonesia Energy (INDO). Operating in a favorable macro associated with oil and gas in the Indonesian environment, the company has recently been in the news for being among the top three performers in the region for the year 2020 as recognized by the state entity, Pertamina.

Company overview

Indonesia Energy is an emerging oil and gas company within the exploration and production space and is currently the only Indonesian upstream player that is listed on the American stock exchanges.

Broadly speaking, the company owns three assets – the Kruh block, the Citarum block and the Rangkas block, of which Kruh is already producing oil. The company's drilling operations did slow down during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is well on track to drill more wells and increase the output in Kruh in 2021.

Ranked as one of the top oil and gas companies in Indonesia (a region that has close to 200 oil and gas operators), the company is geared up for a strong year after nearly tripling the output from its main oil generating asset.

Drilling update in the Kruh block

Indonesia Energy's management recently provided an update with respect to its core drilling activity in the Kruh block through a press release. The management announced that it had successfully mobilized the drilling rig to drill three back-to-back producing wells at the Kruh Block. Each of the wells is expected to average production of 173 barrels of oil per day over the first year of production and the cost of completion per well would be approximately $1.5 million.

Based on the company's current contracts, which fix the oil supply price at $63.50 per barrel, the management estimates each well to generate close to $3.33 million in net revenue in its first year, thus tripling the company's top-line. It is worth highlighting that the Kruh block is Indonesia Energy's strongest active block spread across 63,753 acres in Sumatra, with a huge untapped potential of close to 5 million barrels of crude oil.

Indonesia Energy has a 100% participating interest in Kruh and its contract in this block lasts for another nine years until May 2030. The management has announced its plan to drill a total of five wells in 2021 followed by another six wells in 2022 and seven wells in 2023. This ambitious plan to drill 18 wells bodes well for them as their variable production cost of extracting oil is around $21.34 per barrel, well below the contract price for selling the crude oil. Thus, the company should be able to produce a significantly high gross margin and a positive Ebitda at the end of 2021.

The Citarum block and Rangkas upside

Apart from the Kruh block, which has been the biggest cash cow for Indonesia Energy, the company's other core asset is Citarum, a natural gas heavy asset covering an area of 3,925 square kilometers (969,807 acres) located 16 miles south of Jakarta, Indonesia's capital city. Citarum lies very close to the major gas consumption area in Indonesia in the Northwest Java Basin and has been known to have a proven petroleum system given the history of exploration and production efforts by large oil and gas companies for over 50 years.

Citarum was previously managed by Pan Orient Energy Corp, which had invested close to $40 million on developing this block and had already drilled four wells, discovering natural gas and other hydrocarbons over the past decade. As of today, Indonesia Energy operates this block under a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with the Government of Indonesia based on a gross split regime until July 2048. It comprises natural gas zones at depths ranging from 1,000 feet to 6,000 feet and Indonesia Energy looks to develop this asset and start production soon.

The management has also identified an onshore open area of close to 981,008 acres in the province of West Java adjacent to the Citarum block called the Rangkas Area. Rangkas is expected to have crude oil reserves given its established petroleum system and its location on the Northwest Java basin. The management's study of this region along with the Indonesian Government has already indicated the presence of hydrocarbons as well as the existence of multiple oil seeps and one gas seep. If Indonesia Energy is able to commercialize on this then it indicates a strong upside for the company in the future.

Final thoughts

Indonesia Energy's stock price has appreciated by more than 80% in the past six months, and its expected stellar growth is the clear reason behind this. The company is consistently drilling wells in Kruh and selling its output and has a decent cash balance of close to $9.5 million that is more than sufficient to fund any business shortfalls in the coming years. The funds are more than sufficient for the company to keep drilling another fivr wells and the future cash flows generated from the sale of the output should be sufficient to fund the management's 18-well plan for Kruh.

Overall, the company does appear to be a promising investment opportunity for microcap investors looking for high-growth oil and gas companies in emerging markets.

Disclosure: No positions.

