[url="]Northern+Data+AG[/url] develops and operates global infrastructure solutions in the field of High- Performance Computing (HPC). With its customer-specific solutions, the company provides the infrastructure for various HPC applications in areas such as bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data analytics, IoT or rendering. The internationally active company was formed from the merger of the German company Northern Bitcoin AG and the American company Whinstone US, Inc. and is today a leading provider of HPC solutions worldwide. Northern Data offers its HPC solutions both in large, stationary data centers and in mobile high-tech data centers that can be set up at any location worldwide. The company combines self-developed software and hardware with intelligent concepts for a sustainable energy supply. The Northern Data group currently employs around 200 people.Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: [email protected]de
Phone: +49 171 557 6989Press Contact:
Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr
Head of Corporate Communications
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +49 69 348 752 89Disclaimer:
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of Northern Data AG and does not constitute a prospectus of Northern Data AG. The information contained in this press release is not intended to form the basis of any financial, legal, tax or other business decision. Investment or other decisions should not be made solely on the basis of this press release. As with all business and investment matters, please consult qualified professional advice.SOURCE: Northern Bitcoin AG
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634622/Northern-Data-AG-Appoints-Jens-Philipp-Briemle-as-Head-of-Investor-Relations