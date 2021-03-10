ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION OF INTEREST TO THE BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITARIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO PASS THIS NOTICE TO SUCH BENEFICIAL OWNERS IN A TIMELY MANNER.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial, legal or other advice from a duly qualified professional adviser.

If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of the Notes referred to below, you should immediately forward this document to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF

$63,400,000 and $17,400,000 8.00 per cent. Secured Convertible Notes due 2020, and consolidated into a single series (ISINs: XS1298407229 and XS1297883214)

(together, the "Notes")

issued by Atlas Mara Limited (the "Issuer")

Notice of Results of Meeting of Noteholders

Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the trust deed, dated 8 October 2015, between the Issuer and Citibank N.A., London Branch (the "Trustee") as supplemented pursuant to a first supplemental trust deed dated 29 April 2016 and a second supplemental trust deed dated 27 January 2021 (the "Trust Deed").

Reference is made to the notice to Noteholders published by the Issuer and dated 12 February 2021 (the "Notice") pursuant to which the Issuer convened a meeting of the Notes held on 8 March 2021 at 15:00 via video conference (the "Meeting").

Notice is hereby given that the Extraordinary Resolution set out in the Notice was duly passed by the Noteholders at the Meeting. Accordingly, the actions referred to in the Extraordinary Resolution in the Notice will be implemented in due course.

General

The distribution of this announcement and the Consent Solicitation Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Consent Solicitation Memorandum comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Nothing in this announcement or the Consent Solicitation Memorandum constitutes or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities of the Issuer or any other entity.

Contact Details

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Apella Advisors, +44(0) 7818 036 579

Anthony Silverman

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution listed on the London Stock Exchange. Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com.

