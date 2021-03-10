Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces February 28, 2021 Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management ($ in Millions) Preliminary



Month Ended February 28, 2021



Retail Institutional Total Beginning assets



$







70,743















$







3,533















$







74,276











Net flows











(365







)















(37







)















(402







)



Market action











1,572























99























1,671











Ending assets



$







71,950















$







3,595















$







75,545





Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) today reported preliminary assets under management of $75.5 billion for the month ended February 28, 2021, compared to $74.3 billion on January 31, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005105/en/