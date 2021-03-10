Telespazio Selects Gilat to Supply Enterprise Connectivity in Brazil for a Multinational Leading Energy Company

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that Telespazio, a joint venture between Leonardo (67%) and Thales (33%), selected Gilat to supply enterprise connectivity in Brazil for a multinational leading energy company. Gilat will provide the satellite network and thousands of VSATs to energy plants of Brazil's largest private sector energy company.



Gilat's high-reliability solution was chosen due to its ability to answer the customer's demanding Service Level Agreement (SLA) requirements. Gilat's SkyEdge II-c platform will support energy plants in distant locations and provide the ability to prioritize critical applications of the power plants due to its sophisticated Cloud QoS.

"Telespazio trusts Gilat's reliable multi-service platform as we extend our current networks to broaden our support to the enterprise sector, following service to other enterprise sectors such as banking, retail, SMEs and large telco carriers," said Marzio Laurenti, CEO at Telespazio Brasil. "We are most satisfied with the advantage of the seamless integration between our network and the end-customer's network, that was made possible, due to Gilat's robust IP routing capabilities."

"Telespazio is Gilat's longtime partner in Brazil and we are honored to be part of their growth over the years and to support their increased focus on the energy market," said Tobias Dezordi Regional Vice President Latin America at Gilat. "This achievement is in line with Gilat's strategy to maximize the value of our platform for our customers as they grow their business with additional applications."

About Telespazio

Telespazio, a Leonardo and Thales 67/33 joint venture, is one of the world’s leading operators in satellite services. Its activities range from the design and development of space systems to the management of launch services, from in-orbit satellite control to Earth observation, from integrated communications, satellite navigation and localization services to scientific programs. Telespazio plays a leading role in the reference markets harnessing technological experience acquired over the years. Since its establishment, the company has participated in major European space programs such as Galileo, EGNOS, Copernicus and COSMO-SkyMed. In 2019, Telespazio generated sales of EUR 535 million while employing 3,000 people in nine countries. Telespazio is present in Brazil since 1997, through its subsidiary Telespazio Brasil, with main office in Rio de Janeiro. www.telespazio.com

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. ( GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

