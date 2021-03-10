Telesat and SatixFy to Validate Advanced Next-Generation Modem Designs for Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network

OTTAWA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat, one of the world’s most innovative satellite operators, announced today an agreement with satellite communications technology company SatixFy, giving Telesat early access to SatixFy’s second-generation Sx3099 modem chip. Under the agreement, SatixFy and Telesat will demonstrate advanced modem designs for both Landing Stations and User Terminals for Telesat Lightspeed, Telesat’s revolutionary Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network.



The companies will perform a six-month requirements verification program, focused on the development and testing of evaluation boards and prototype modem units. The companies will also conduct integration work and interoperability tests with the Telesat Lightspeed satellite onboard processor.

SatixFy’s advanced Sx3099 modem chip is capable of processing multiple gigabits per second in both transmit and receive directions. The highly integrated, high-performance chip is well suited for the advanced requirements of the Telesat Lightspeed network and can support high-capacity links and beam hopping with lower power consumption, smaller cell size, and lower price points than competitive offerings.

“SatixFy is at the forefront of high capacity, high-performance SATCOM chip development, and the Sx3099 modem chip has the features and capabilities to meet the challenging enterprise-grade service delivery requirements of the Telesat Lightspeed network,” said Erwin Hudson, Vice President, LEO at Telesat. “SatixFy shares Telesat’s commitment to redefining satellite-delivered broadband connectivity and we have been impressed with SatixFy’s consistent and focused execution of their technology roadmap.”

“We are proud to make Telesat our first customer for the Sx3099,” said Yoel Gat, CEO of SatixFy. “The technology fit between the high-performing Sx3099 modem chip and the Telesat Lightspeed ground segment infrastructure is excellent. We are excited to partner with Telesat to redefine broadband connectivity and to support the early deployment of Telesat Lightspeed services.”

To learn more about Lightspeed, visit telesat.com/lightspeed.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Operating under its global priority Ka-band spectrum rights, Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds.

Privately held and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with offices and facilities around the world, Telesat’s principal shareholders are Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and Loral Space & Communications Inc. ( LORL). For more information, visit www.telesat.com.

Media contact:

KWT Global for Telesat

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words “plans” and "will", or other variations of these words or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Detailed information about some of the known risks and uncertainties is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Telesat Canada's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 which can be obtained on the SEC website.

Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance, the ability to successfully deploy an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, the availability of government and/or other funding for the LEO satellite constellation, the receipt of proceeds in relation to the re-allocation of C-band spectrum, volatility in exchange rates, risks and expense associated with becoming a publicly listed company the ability to expand our existing satellite utilization and risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. The information contained in this news release reflects Telesat's beliefs, assumptions, intentions, plans and expectations as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Telesat disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise the information herein.