Else Signs Agreement with UNFI for Distribution in Over 30,000 Retail Outlets in the U.S.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) will distribute ELSE toddler nutrition products leveraging its 58 distribution centers and 2,200 trucks fleet to ensure nationwide outreach

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQX: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) ("Else" or the "Company")the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announcestoday that it has listed its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for toddlers, with United Natural Foods (UNFI), as a core partner for Grocery distribution across the United States.

"As a strategic partner for growth, UNFI is fundamental," said Else Nutrition's CEO and Co-Founder, Hamutal Yitzhak. "Their deep roots in the natural food ecosystem, coupled with exceptional relationships with retail accounts of all sizes and types, positions us for exponential reach and accessibility. This is another pivotal moment for the brand, as many retailers have been awaiting this UNFI listing. We're more than ready for this next stage, and the major growth it is expected to generate," she added.

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. It operates through the following segments: "Wholesale" - which includes nutritional supplements, personal care items and organic products; "Other" - which includes the sale other activities of the firm. It offers food and non-food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products and supplements. UNFI distributes an assortment of over 250,000 products nationwide from over 10,000 suppliers. Their divisions include: UNFI Canada, Alberts Fresh Produce, Tony's Fine Foods, Nor-Cal Produce, UNFI Wellness, Woodstock Farms, UNFI Brands+, Honest Green eSolutions, UNFI Easy Options, and operates out of seven distribution centers. UNFI Brands+, Honest Green eSolutions, UNFI Easy Options. UNFI operates out of 58 distribution centers, utilizing a fleet of 2,200 trucks for quick and easy access to doors nationwide. The company distributes to over 30,000 retail outlets, employs over 19,000 and holds a revenue of $20 billion annually, listed on the NYSE: UNFI. UNFI is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

