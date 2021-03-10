>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Thermo Fisher Scientific Investments Support Rapidly Increasing Bioprocessing Production

March 10, 2021 | About: NYSE:TMO +1.38%

More than $600 million in investments will enable reliable supply of critical materials used to produce new vaccines and biologics

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced more than $600 million in capital investments to expand its bioprocessing production capabilities through 2022. These investments are expected to more than double the company's current manufacturing capacity and support biopharma customers as they ramp up to meet both the short-term demands related to COVID-19 as well as long-term efforts to develop new vaccines and biologics for other conditions.

"As the bioprocessing market grows, our customers require a consistent and reliable supply of critical materials. Single-use technologies, cell culture media and purification resins are among those in highest demand," said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "These investments add significant capacity and regional redundancy to further bolster supply chains and help us better support customers as they accelerate the commercialization of lifesaving therapies and vaccines."

With these investments, the company expects to create more than 1,500 new jobs across 11 manufacturing sites in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Specific investments include:

Single-Use Technologies Expansions

To increase supply chain resiliency across multiple locations on three continents, Thermo Fisher's single-use technologies business is expanding capacity at sites in Logan, Utah; Millersburg, Pa.; Cramlington, U.K.; Singapore and Suzhou, China. Additional investment at its Santa Clara, Calif. site will expand bioprocessing equipment and automation capacity.

Purification Expansions

The company will also expand its state-of-the-art POROS resin manufacturing site in Bedford, Mass. and open a new 85,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Chelmsford, Mass. Together, these sites will reinforce Thermo Fisher's purification network that specializes in the production of process-scale chromatography resins for a variety of applications, including vaccines and gene therapies.

Cell Culture Media and Process Liquid Expansions

Investments to expand capacity at sites in Grand Island, N.Y.; Miami, Fla. and Inchinnan, Scotland will increase production of Gibco cell culture media, supplements and process liquids as well as the manufacturing of customer-owned proprietary media formulations. These investments provide redundancy to support global supply and further extend capabilities, including harmonizing dual-milling options worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com/bioprocessing.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:
Ron O'Brien
Phone: 781-622-1242
E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: [email protected]

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-investments-support-rapidly-increasing-bioprocessing-production-301244054.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)