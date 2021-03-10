VOTE NOW - Cadbury Brand Announces 10 Finalists in 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts

HERSHEY, Pa., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cadbury brand is proud to announce the top 10 finalists of the 2021 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts! The current Cadbury Bunny, Lieutenant Dan, along with his team of trusted advisors, is getting ready to pass his ears. The Cadbury brand team and Lieutenant Dan reviewed thousands of noteworthy submissions and narrowed it down to the top 10 contenders. Now it's time for America to vote and help determine who will earn the coveted Bunny ears and star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny Easter commercial.

With no shortage of creativity or personality, these lovable pets caught the attention of the Cadbury team out of over 12,000 entries nationwide. Voting is now open to the public through March 17th. Visit cadburytryouts.com and vote once per day to help your favorite pet earn the top spot.

Click HERE to learn more about each finalist [in alphabetical order].

"The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts saw a record number of entries thanks to the pet paw-rents showing off their beloved pets that have been so important to them during the past year's circumstances," said Trevor Jakubek, Senior Associate Brand Manager, Cadbury Brand team. "Together, with our special guest judge Lt. Dan, we're thrilled to announce the finalists and let America vote on the 2021 Cadbury Bunny who will star in this year's commercial."

This year's contest winner will be announced on March 23rd and will be awarded $5,000 and star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, set to air on TV nationwide. To continue spreading the pet love, the Cadbury brand is donating $15,000 to the The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), continuing its partnership with the nation's leading animal welfare organization for the third year in a row to help vulnerable animals stay safe and healthy.

Follow the contest and get the latest information on Cadbury USA at:

https://www.facebook.com/CadburyUSA/

https://www.instagram.com/cadburyusa/

https://twitter.com/CadburyUSA

Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Contest Photo Submission Phase begins 12:00:01 PM ET on 2/1/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/1/21. The Photo Submission Phase is followed by a Judging Phase that begins on 3/2/21 and ends 3/3/21 to determine up to 20 semi-finalists. Each semi-finalist must participate in the Video Submission Phase that begins at 12:00:01 AM ET at 3/4/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/7/21; followed by the Video Judging Phase that begins 3/8/21 and ends 3/9/21 to determine the 10 finalists. The 10 finalists' Videos will then be posted for a public Voting Phase that begins at 12:00:01 AM ET on 3/10/21 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/17/21. The Winner Judging Phase that begins 3/18/21 and ends 3/22/21. Visit www.cadburytryouts.com for full Official Rules and complete details, including entry method, entry requirements (including Photo and Video Submission guidelines and requirements), judging criteria and process, semi-finalist, finalist, and winner selection, and prize description and conditions. To win the prize, winning pet featured in Photo Submission and Video Submission must be able to perform for camera and remain reasonably stationary while wearing bunny ears. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E. Chocolate Ave., Hershey, PA.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products under license from Cadbury UK Ltd.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vote-now--cadbury-brand-announces-10-finalists-in-2021-cadbury-bunny-tryouts-301244150.html

SOURCE The Hershey Company