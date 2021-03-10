>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Decama Capital Ltd's Sale of Â£10.5 Million London Property Becomes Largest Lot Sold by Allsop in an Auction

March 10, 2021 | About: XTAE:DCMA +4.75%

PR Newswire

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2021

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Decama Capital Ltd (TASE: DCMA), a leading Israeli investment company headquartered in the UK and listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, is delighted to announce the sale completion of a £10.5 million property in Ruislip Manor, London. The lot, comprised of a freehold parade, was sold via leading UK property consultancy company Allsop at its December online commercial auction, becoming the largest lot sold by the company on a digital auction contract to date.

Key features of the Ruislip Manor property include a parade of 14 shops, 18 flats and land to the rear, a total accommodation extending to 2,084.75 sq. m (22,440 sq. ft), and a total site area of 0.83 acres (0.335 hectares). The property also sits adjacent to Ruislip Manor Underground Station (Metropolitan Line).

The announcement comes as Decama Capital Ltd looks to expand and explore new investment opportunities, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

Nate Lorenzi, CEO of Decama Capital Ltd, said: "The sale of this property is a milestone event for Decama Capital Ltd and we look ahead to continuing to grow our investment portfolio over the coming year."

About Decama Capital Ltd

Decama Capital Ltd is an Israeli investment company listed on the Tel Aviv stock exchange and headquartered in London. Decama Capital engages in real estate activities, management and operation of properties for rent and sale.

Link: https://www.decama.com/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decama-capital-ltds-sale-of-10-5-million-london-property-becomes-largest-lot-sold-by-allsop-in-an-auction-301244356.html

SOURCE Decama Capital Ltd


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)