CECO Environmental To Attend The 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference On March 17, 2021

DALLAS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), today announced that Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Conference and host investor meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, March 17th. The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.cecoenviro.com .

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for industries including power generation, wastewater treatment, poly silicon fabrication, petrochemical processing, electric vehicle production, battery recycling, general industrial, refining, and a wide range of other industries. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

