Addus HomeCare Reaches Post-Acute Care Navigation Agreement With Presbyterian Health Plan In New Mexico

FRISCO, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that the Company has entered a value based post-acute care navigation agreement with Presbyterian Health Plan in its New Mexico market.

The program is designed to assist Presbyterian Health Plan members in obtaining appropriate and timely care when they transition home from a recent hospitalization or facility placement. Addus will collaborate with Presbyterian Health Plan care coordination teams to support members and their families during the immediate post-discharge period and identify gaps in care or barriers to service that could result in re-admissions.

Under the program, Addus will perform pre-discharge evaluations on members using dedicated transition coordinators focused on facilitating necessary post-discharge clinical services and social supports. In addition, Addus will provide targeted training for the member's home care provider so the provider can identify changes in condition that might require urgent intervention. Addus will also assist with coordination and scheduling of medical services and programs needed by members to close known Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) care gaps.

Commenting on the announcement, Dirk Allison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Addus HomeCare, stated, "We are very pleased to enter this agreement with Presbyterian Health Plan. This is a great opportunity for Addus to use its multiple service offerings in New Mexico to work with Presbyterian Health Plan's care coordination and medical resources in promoting more effective care management and delivery for its members. With our significant presence in New Mexico, we believe this agreement will further enhance our ability to meet critical post-acute care needs in the home. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with Presbyterian Health Plan that will meet our shared goal of providing safe and quality care and supporting successful outcomes for post-acute care patients."

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare's consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare's payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 212 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addus-homecare-reaches-post-acute-care-navigation-agreement-with-presbyterian-health-plan-in-new-mexico-301244208.html

SOURCE Addus HomeCare Corporation