Eggo Gives Away 100,000 Waffles To Stressed Parents On The Hardest Morning Of The Year

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It happens every year, but somehow, we're never ready for it: Daylight Saving Time. Kids acting cranky because their schedules are thrown off and the pressure put on parents having to be the ones to hold it together. That one missing hour leaves everyone – including parents – sleepy and disoriented from the get-go, making mornings even harder than they already are.

And while we can't get that ever-so-important hour back, we can dull the pain of losing it—with a little help. That's where Eggo comes in. As part of its quest to help parents L'Eggo and embrace small wins, Eggo is measuring morning pressure with The L'Eggometer, a first-of-its-kind data-driven tool that gathers insights from two of the things parents use most to search for parenting tips and to share their morning mayhem – Google and Twitter. Using these sources, the L'Eggometer is designed to measure parents' stress in the mornings – and, based on the level of pressure each week, provide parents with creative ways to L'Eggo, from free waffles to tips and tricks for dealing with stressful mornings, and more.

After analyzing social media conversations and online activity, the L'Eggometer pinpointed the morning after Daylight Saving Time as one of the highest-pressure mornings for parents, who are dealing with cranky, sleep-deprived kids that are completely off their sleep schedules. So, to help parents L'Eggo on Sunday, March 14, Eggo is giving away 100,000 free waffles as part of the brand's plan to give away one million waffles in 2021 and is also offering tips and tricks for dealing with stressful mornings. Follow along on Eggo's social media channels for details on how to claim a free box of Eggo Waffles on a first come, first serve basis. See the full rules here.

"We know mornings are hard for families," said Laura Newman, Marketing Director with Eggo. "But we can help parents L'Eggo of that stress and embrace the small wins by serving Eggo for breakfast. Eggo's superpower is that it's a win/win for kids and parents in the morning – kids love to eat Eggo waffles, and parents feel good about serving their family a nice, warm breakfast. Ultimately, our goal is to give parents a moment of levity amidst the chaos, and for the first time ever, we're able to better understand their pressure points with the L'Eggometer. With the data uncovered from the L'Eggometer, we can help parents L'Eggo and find solutions in real time."

Eggo also partnered with a hype squad of celebs to surprise a few lucky parents with personalized social media videos that show solidarity and encourage them to L'Eggo With Eggo. Parents can join the fun by using #HelpMeLEggo and sharing their own stories of messy mornings.

Visit LEggowithEggo.com to learn more about the L'Eggometer. Depending on parents' morning pressure levels, Eggo will share relatable content from fellow parents, tips and tricks to help diffuse tension and the chance to claim free waffles as part of the brand's 2021 one million waffle giveaway.

Abbreviated Terms & Conditions

Begins 3/14/21 at 12:00:00 AM (ET) and ends 11/30/21 at 11:59:59 PM (ET) ("Offer Period") or while supplies last, whichever occurs first. From time to time during the Offer Period, Sponsor will announce that 10,000 free boxes of Kellogg's® Eggo® waffles (10 ct.) rewards are available. Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of participation. For details on how to participate and for complete terms and conditions, go to https://www.leggomyeggo.com/en_US/wafflegiveawayrules.html. Subject to complete terms and conditions. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

®, ™, © 2021 Kellogg NA Co.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eggo-gives-away-100-000-waffles-to-stressed-parents-on-the-hardest-morning-of-the-year-301244165.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company