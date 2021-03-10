Tabula Rasa HealthCare Signs Agreement with Multiple State Pharmacy Associations to Bring Medication Risk Mitigation Technology to Members

MOORESTOWN, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, announces an agreement with eight state pharmacy associations: Missouri, Oregon, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, Virginia, and North Dakota. Through the agreement, the state associations will disseminate marketing materials to educate members on TRHC's medication safety software, MedWise™, and promote the opportunity to become Certified MedWise Advisors™, expanding the skillset of pharmacists to enhance patient outcomes and reduce overall costs.

State associations promote and protect the role of pharmacists as the medication expert in patient care relationships and as an integral part of the health care team.

"I am thrilled to see that eight state associations have moved forward to endorse MedWise, as I see this tool as a game-changer for pharmacy practice and patient care," said Rebecca Snead, RPh, executive vice president of the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA). "MedWise's ability to create a simultaneous, multi-drug analysis and identify patients who are at high risk for adverse drug events is transformational. With this information, pharmacists can provide personalized medication management for the patient."

MedWise is a unique software platform offered by TRHC that identifies simultaneous, accumulative, multi-drug interactions to help clinicians improve medication safety, efficacy, and adherence. The technology helps providers optimizes medication regimens by calculating patients' MedWise Risk Scores™ at the point of prescribing. MedWise improves pharmacist workflow by highlighting only scores requiring attention. Risks identified are actionable to improve outcomes and documented to improve medical costs savings.

"TRHC is proud to partner with state pharmacy associations to create awareness about new technologies that help reduce adverse drug event risk," said TRHC President Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA. "With MedWise, pharmacists can better engage in value-based care by more efficiently and effectively managing complex medication regimens, optimizing outcomes, and reducing total costs. In addition, pharmacists can offer these services to consumers directly as a concierge/private-pay affinity program that enhances the patient journey and creates several competitive advantages for community pharmacists."

TRHC is seeking to partner with all state associations to build momentum to empower pharmacists across the United States with MedWise technology and help prevent adverse drug events, one of the nation's leading cause of death.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions empowering healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. Utilizing its proprietary medication decision science technology, MedWise™, TRHC improves patient outcomes, reduces hospitalizations, and lowers healthcare costs. Additionally, TRHC provides an extensive clinical telepharmacy network across the U.S. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacists nationwide to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

