PRNewswire
BioLife Solutions to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 22, 2021

March 10, 2021

BOTHELL, Wash., March 10, 2021

BOTHELL, Wash., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies, today announced that the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, March 22, 2021, and that the Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) that afternoon. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.

Cell and gene therapy tools. (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

To access the webcast, log onto the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at http://www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing 1 (844) 825-0512 or international callers 1 (315) 625-6880 with the following Conference ID: 7158827. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on http://www.biolifesolutions.com/ for 90 days.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Our products and services portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media, HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, and Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers and SciSafe biologic storage services. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Media & Investor Relations
Roderick de Greef
Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer
(425) 686-6002
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-and-provide-business-update-on-march-22-2021-301244115.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.


