>
Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) EVP and CFO Mark Steven Bender Sold $2.4 million of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: WLK +0.8%

EVP and CFO of Westlake Chemical Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Steven Bender (insider trades) sold 25,811 shares of WLK on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $92.27 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Westlake Chemical Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and fabricated products that enhance the daily lives of people around the planet. It operates in two principal business segments, Olefins and Vinyls. Westlake Chemical Corp has a market cap of $11.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.640000 with a P/E ratio of 35.80 and P/S ratio of 1.56. The dividend yield of Westlake Chemical Corp stocks is 1.17%. Westlake Chemical Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Westlake Chemical Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and Special Advisor to CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of WLK stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $86.96. The price of the stock has increased by 5.38% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 25,811 shares of WLK stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $92.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Vinyl Products Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of WLK stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $93.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.19% since.
  • VP and CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of WLK stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $86.94. The price of the stock has increased by 5.41% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WLK, click here

.

