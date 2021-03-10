Peterson Wealth Management Buys Crown Castle International Corp, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF, Sells American Tower Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc

Investment company Peterson Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF, Walmart Inc, Target Corp, sells American Tower Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peterson Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Peterson Wealth Management owns 39 stocks with a total value of $103 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CCI,

CCI, Added Positions: FDN, XSW, XLY, XLK, WMT, TOTL, SPIB, TGT, VIG, SPY, AAPL, XLC, FTSM, SDY, XBI, SPLV, NFLX, HD, MA, FMB, XLP, WM, MSFT,

FDN, XSW, XLY, XLK, WMT, TOTL, SPIB, TGT, VIG, SPY, AAPL, XLC, FTSM, SDY, XBI, SPLV, NFLX, HD, MA, FMB, XLP, WM, MSFT, Reduced Positions: AMT, BIL, VTI, VZ, FLRN, VYM, PG,

AMT, BIL, VTI, VZ, FLRN, VYM, PG, Sold Out: DLR, NLOK,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,644 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 171,991 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 22,540 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 58,873 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 119,834 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%

Peterson Wealth Management initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $151.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 23.90%. The purchase prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49. The stock is now traded at around $215.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,226 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 41.13%. The purchase prices were between $117.97 and $156.73, with an estimated average price of $135.34. The stock is now traded at around $158.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $128.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,257 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Target Corp by 29.75%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $166.92. The stock is now traded at around $179.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $506.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.94.

Peterson Wealth Management sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Peterson Wealth Management reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 24.24%. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $202.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Peterson Wealth Management still held 4,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peterson Wealth Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.71%. The sale prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Peterson Wealth Management still held 5,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.