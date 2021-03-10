Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, FibroGen Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Capital One Financial Corp

Investment company Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 3000 ETF, FibroGen Inc, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FGEN, TMX, FXH, LESL, ORCL, MMM, GMAB, SBSW, SBUX, ACN, GD, BIIB, MDT, TER, ALB, MSCI, NKE, UL, CTSH, NIO, TWTR, OMC, ZBRA, DFS, IFF, COO, SPG, CRL, BAM, XLF, AZPN, ICLN, CMI, UNH, DD, EMR, EXPD, CPRT, NDSN, TROW, WRB, CDW, IBOC, ALLE, TFC, IIPR, SNAP, EFX, PBA, LLY, SCHD, BNGO, SNDL,

FGEN, TMX, FXH, LESL, ORCL, MMM, GMAB, SBSW, SBUX, ACN, GD, BIIB, MDT, TER, ALB, MSCI, NKE, UL, CTSH, NIO, TWTR, OMC, ZBRA, DFS, IFF, COO, SPG, CRL, BAM, XLF, AZPN, ICLN, CMI, UNH, DD, EMR, EXPD, CPRT, NDSN, TROW, WRB, CDW, IBOC, ALLE, TFC, IIPR, SNAP, EFX, PBA, LLY, SCHD, BNGO, SNDL, Added Positions: IWV, QQQ, FDN, QTEC, DIA, AAPL, DIS, CHRW, IWF, NVO, IJT, ARKK, MSFT, EVTC, PEP, CSCO, BABA, JNJ, AWI, BRK.B, RTX, IYW, VTRS, RSP, TSLA, SPLG, SMG, PG, FPX, WMT, GOOGL, EMQQ, SITE, POOL, JETS, PFE, IYF, NVDA, THO, TSM, RELX, SDY, IJR, ICLR, ILF, CHKP, GIB, BAC, IJH, PSX, JKHY, KL, LRCX, MRK, FTS, WIT, PHG, TM, TU, SAP, RY, UDOW, UPRO, XOP, DOCU, UNP, XOM, MCD, SAN, ERX, VEA, BA, GLW, GPC, LMT, MS, KBE, TRV, ADX, ATHX, PYPL,

IWV, QQQ, FDN, QTEC, DIA, AAPL, DIS, CHRW, IWF, NVO, IJT, ARKK, MSFT, EVTC, PEP, CSCO, BABA, JNJ, AWI, BRK.B, RTX, IYW, VTRS, RSP, TSLA, SPLG, SMG, PG, FPX, WMT, GOOGL, EMQQ, SITE, POOL, JETS, PFE, IYF, NVDA, THO, TSM, RELX, SDY, IJR, ICLR, ILF, CHKP, GIB, BAC, IJH, PSX, JKHY, KL, LRCX, MRK, FTS, WIT, PHG, TM, TU, SAP, RY, UDOW, UPRO, XOP, DOCU, UNP, XOM, MCD, SAN, ERX, VEA, BA, GLW, GPC, LMT, MS, KBE, TRV, ADX, ATHX, PYPL, Reduced Positions: SPY, ACWI, NFLX, COF, AMAT, DGX, FB, BRKS, BMI, MDY, CARR, GOOG, IEV, WFC, JPM, USB, CLGX, BK, AXP, EDU, TXN, DGS, DIM, WDIV, IBM, TD, AMZN, VZ, DUK, EEM, ENB, INTC, MO, BLK, IVV, IAC, VWO, EPD, VGK, TOT, QUAL, VT, VOO, HEDJ, IWM, T, EWJ, DXJ, AVGO, LUV, ROLL, CVX, CB, ZM, ABBV, L, TQQQ, EWT, WBA, GILD, BMY, BBVA,

SPY, ACWI, NFLX, COF, AMAT, DGX, FB, BRKS, BMI, MDY, CARR, GOOG, IEV, WFC, JPM, USB, CLGX, BK, AXP, EDU, TXN, DGS, DIM, WDIV, IBM, TD, AMZN, VZ, DUK, EEM, ENB, INTC, MO, BLK, IVV, IAC, VWO, EPD, VGK, TOT, QUAL, VT, VOO, HEDJ, IWM, T, EWJ, DXJ, AVGO, LUV, ROLL, CVX, CB, ZM, ABBV, L, TQQQ, EWT, WBA, GILD, BMY, BBVA, Sold Out: FTCS, CWI, STWD, GE, NOK,

For the details of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intercontinental+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 102,622 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 127,959 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 76,483 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.94% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 257,734 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 66,302 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FibroGen Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $48.97, with an estimated average price of $42.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 191,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.38. The stock is now traded at around $47.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 33,197 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $94.11 and $107.88, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.74 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,543 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $181.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 138.24%. The purchase prices were between $191.21 and $223.55, with an estimated average price of $209.61. The stock is now traded at around $233.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 70,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 94.62%. The purchase prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49. The stock is now traded at around $215.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 17,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd by 112.92%. The purchase prices were between $115.55 and $138.66, with an estimated average price of $128.09. The stock is now traded at around $139.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 23,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 27.13%. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $318.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 19,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 193.56%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $194.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,656 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc by 342.75%. The purchase prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.3. The stock is now traded at around $93.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,807 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $60.98 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.43.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $23.28 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $25.72.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.91 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.04.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.27 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.94.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 30.94%. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $387.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.42%. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 76,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 24.09%. The sale prices were between $72.07 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $126.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 21,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 23.84%. The sale prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.13. The stock is now traded at around $114.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 25,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 51.35%. The sale prices were between $113.87 and $128.05, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $119.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors, LLC still held 3,669 shares as of 2020-12-31.