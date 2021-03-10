Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) CFO Hilla Sferruzza Sold $664,782 of Shares

CFO of Meritage Homes Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hilla Sferruzza (insider trades) sold 7,384 shares of MTH on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $90.03 a share. The total sale was $664,782.

Meritage Homes Corp is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The company offer homes that are designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers primarily focused on first-time and first move-up buyers. Its operations are spread across USA. Meritage Homes Corp has a market cap of $3.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.550000 with a P/E ratio of 8.03 and P/S ratio of 0.76. Meritage Homes Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 28.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Meritage Homes Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Phillippe Lord sold 23,800 shares of MTH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $84.66. The price of the stock has increased by 4.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 7,384 shares of MTH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $90.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.64% since.

CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,175 shares of MTH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $84.55. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Chief People Officer Javier Feliciano sold 4,000 shares of MTH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $83.93. The price of the stock has increased by 5.5% since.

Executive Chairman Steven J Hilton sold 36,963 shares of MTH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $84.75. The price of the stock has increased by 4.48% since.

EVP - Gen. Counsel, Secretary C Timothy White sold 10,375 shares of MTH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $84.47. The price of the stock has increased by 4.83% since.

EVP - COO Clinton Szubinski sold 432 shares of MTH stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $81.17. The price of the stock has increased by 9.09% since.

EVP - COO Clinton Szubinski sold 725 shares of MTH stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $87.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.73% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MTH, click here