SJI CEO Mike Renna Honored on NJ Influencers “Power List” along with Board Members

FOLSOM, NJ, March 10, 2021– SJI’s (: SJI) President and CEO, Mike Renna, and three fellow members of SJI’s Board of Directors, Keith Campbell, Kevin O’Dowd and Chris Paladino, were recognized for their vision and leadership in New Jersey by being named to the ROI Influencers: Power List 2021.

Renna was included in the "Executives" section of ROI-NJ's "Power List 2021," where he was recognized for “making a push to make the company more relevant in more parts of the state, while doing his part to help revitalize Atlantic City.”

Under Renna’s leadership, SJI (a 100+ year-old company) now operates one of the most modern, reliable, and resilient energy delivery systems in the country. With the integration of Elizabethtown Gas now complete, SJI has grown to over 1,100 employees and 700,000 customers with a new vision—to build a clean future and advance critical decarbonization efforts by 2050.

In addition to Renna’s recognition, several of the members of SJI’s Board of Directors were also honored. SJI Director Keith Campbell, who has served on the board for more than 20 years, also made the ROI-NJ Top Executives for 2021 list. Board member Kevin O’Dowd ranked number 14 on the Top 30 List of Influencers for his role as co-president and CEO of Cooper University Health Care, which took the lead providing critical services to the southern region of New Jersey early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Director Chris Paladino, president of DEVCO, ranked number 19 on the Top 30 List of Influencers for his “transformative projects up and down the state.” ROI staff noted that Paladino is a person who “all leaders seek out for insights.”

“With recognition on the Power List 2021, ROI-NJ confirms that SJI’s Board of Directors is composed of some of the most talented, dedicated and respected leaders who put SJI at the forefront of utility innovation, helping us deliver safe, reliable, affordable clean energy for a better today and tomorrow,” said Joseph M. Rigby, Chairman, SJI Board of Directors.

The annual ROI Influencers Power List is composed by staff who follow newsmakers and consider recommendations from people in dozens of industries. For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

About SJI

SJI (: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

