Protara Therapeutics to Participate in the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

March 10, 2021 | About: TARA -2.75%

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. ( TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference being held in a virtual setting on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00am ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.protaratx.com. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Protara Therapeutics, Inc.

Protara is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for people with cancer and rare diseases with limited treatment options. Protara’s portfolio includes its lead program, TARA-002, an investigational cell-based therapy being developed for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations, and IV Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure-associated liver disease. For more information, visit www.protaratx.com.

Company Contact:

Justine O'Malley
Protara Therapeutics
[email protected]
646-817-2836

