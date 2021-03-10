Landsea Homes' Avora Community Is Nearly Sold Out

WEEHAWKEN, N.J., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, has announced that Avora, its contemporary waterfront condominium community in Weehawken, is nearly 90% sold. With over 10 contracts signed in just the past eight weeks, Avora continues to attract buyers who are seeking a high-quality home in a full-service luxury building surrounded by waterfront views and amenities.

"After a year of adjustment, buyers are looking for an upgraded and more personalized at-home experience, and Avora uniquely checks every box on their list," said Jed Lowry, Division Vice President at Landsea Homes. "With optimized layouts, customizable spaces and well-rounded amenities, Avora exceeds buyers' expectations for post-pandemic living. We are very pleased with the sales velocity since the beginning of the year and expect it will remain strong throughout the spring."

Avora offers a collection of 183 one- to three-bedroom residences with flexible layouts designed for modern living, showcasing dramatic waterfront views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline. Sought-after home features include gracious and functional floor plans, towering ceilings and outdoor terraces, and many homes also include a bonus space that can easily transition into a work-from-home office, personal gym or study zone.

"There are only a few more opportunities to purchase one of our beautiful waterfront homes," said Stephen Ferreira, Landsea Homes' sales manager for Avora, who is working alongside Robyn Daly. "We are seeing serious sense of urgency with the rush of new inquiries, so we highly encourage buyers to act quickly and schedule an appointment to view our luxury Gold Coast lifestyle."

Current availability includes a two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner residence with astonishing Hudson River views, a serene master suite with a private balcony, and a bonus room off of the main living and dining area that is ideal for a home office. Other must-see homes include a sprawling two-bedroom, three-bathroom residence with a spacious open kitchen that leads onto an expansive private terrace, a sun-bathed living room enveloped in Hudson River views, and a generous den. Pricing begins at $825,000.

Avora offers a suite of resort-style amenities, including a contemporary lounge, children's playroom, private screening room, virtual golf and game room, fitness center, expansive sun deck with an outdoor swimming pool and dining terraces, on-site pet grooming and private parking. Residents also enjoy elevated concierge service and programming powered and personalized by LIVunLtd. Avora's new "Your Life. Your Style." initiative brings interactive virtual classes to residents and prospective buyers through partnerships with local businesses and well-known professionals in the community.

Residents also enjoy the conveniences and perks of living in the Port Imperial neighborhood on New Jersey's Gold Coast. Enveloped in waterfront views and endless green space, neighborhood outdoor attractions include the Hudson River Promenade and Weehawken Waterfront Park. Mere moments from Avora, the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal offers a convenient commute to downtown Manhattan with frequent departure times. Nearby grocery stores include Whole Foods and Acme, while beloved local restaurants include Marcus at NoHu Rooftop, Molos, Steven's Cafe, Thirst, Porter, The Highwood and more. Connected to the coastlines of Weehawken, West New York and Guttenberg and close to Jersey City, residents can also easily explore and enjoy the diverse amenities in vibrant neighboring towns.

On the heels of successful sales at the Avora community, the New York Metro Division for Landsea Homes is expanding into Manhattan with two highly-anticipated residential developments: an ultra-boutique condominium at 212 W. 93rd Street on the Upper West Side and a Scandinavia-inspired condominium at the corner of 14th Street and Sixth Avenue called FÖRENA. With architecture by ODA's Eran Chen and interiors from GRADE New York, 212 W. 93rd Street introduces a limited edition collection of 20 luxury homes, the majority of which feature a generous private terrace, paired with a full complement of amenities. Sales with Compass Development Marketing are now underway with pricing starting at $1.875 million. Launching sales in April, FÖRENA is the latest landmark condominium from Morris Adjmi Architects and will bring 50 serene, handcrafted homes to the nexus of Downtown's most interesting neighborhoods. The Eklund | Gomes team at Douglas Elliman is handling sales, with pricing starting at $1.3 million.

For more information about Avora and the remaining homes, please visit www.landseahomes.com

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance collection features homes that are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes in this collection include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Our Garrett-Walker collection offers unique, affordably priced and value-based single-family homes in some of the nation's fastest growing and most desirable markets. Homebuyers enjoy the confidence of owning a quality home that provides lasting value. One of the most trusted brands in the region, this collection continues to attract everyone from first-time homeowners to those seeking more room for their growing families.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

