Carrier OptiClean Now Available for Online Purchase

INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier has launched a new website specifically designed to reach small-business owners looking for indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions to improve the air in their spaces, such as offices, showrooms and meeting rooms. The website makes the award-winning OptiCleanTM Air Scrubber and associated accessories available for direct purchase. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

"As many businesses continue to evaluate the indoor air quality of their facilities, it's important for Carrier to make it as easy as possible for small-business owners to access the technology that can improve the air in their indoor environments," said Justin Keppy, President, NA Residential & Light Commercial, Carrier. "This new website provides educational content about Carrier's IAQ solutions and offers intuitive navigation to cost-effective options tailored to small-business owners."

Carrier OptiClean units plug into standard wall outlets and use a HEPA filter to remove particles down to 0.3 microns. The units are available in two sizes to accommodate rooms of various sizes. One 600-cfm unit can adequately clean the air in a 600 sq. ft. space, such as an office or conference room, while the 1500-cfm unit is designed for rooms up to 1,500 sq. ft. In both cases, multiple units can be used for more expansive spaces. Each unit requires roughly three-square feet of floor space when oriented vertically and can also be operated horizontally, allowing for convenient, unobstructed placement in common areas.

The OptiClean Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine was named one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2020. It was developed through rapid innovation in early 2020 to help support infectious isolation rooms in hospitals as a negative air machine. TIME featured the OptiClean Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine in the Medical Care category of its prestigious annual list that recognizes 100 ground-breaking inventions that are making the world better and smarter.

OptiClean is among a number of solutions offered through Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program that can aid in addressing indoor air quality. Other offerings include HVAC system filters with high MERV or HEPA ratings; UV lights to clean inside HVAC equipment; Agion® anti-microbial coating, which can be applied to protect equipment against bacterial growth; economizers; and a HumidiMiZer® dehumidification system.

