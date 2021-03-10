>
Husqvarna Group joins Climate Leadership Coalition

March 10, 2021 | About: OTCPK:HSQVY -0.34% OTCPK:HUSQF +0% FRA:HRZ +4.44% FRA:HRZA +4.81% STU:HRZ +5.8%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group has joined the global business network Climate Leadership Coalition (CLC) as part of its ambition to lead the industry in the shift to a low-carbon, resource-smart economy.

Sustainability is an integral part of the Husqvarna Group strategy, which combines innovation capability with a commitment to addressing climate change and resource scarcity. Husqvarna Group has a strong track record of demonstrating the business case for engagement. Over the last five years, it has reduced its absolute CO2 emissions by 32% while profitably growing the business, by increasing sales by 16%. In joining the CLC, the Group is stepping up its commitment.

The CLC is a multi-stakeholder initiative comprising of some 80 organizations, primarily in the Nordic region. It is designed to support climate leaders by sharing best practice, policy approaches and strategies and by participating in regional and global policy development.

"Society needs to shift to a low-carbon, circular economy. The CLC's policy work will be an excellent way to take part in dialogue on EU carbon pricing, which is an important building block to deliver on our Science-based target to reduce CO2 emissions across our value chain in line with what is required to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. We have set a high ambition that stretches to the emissions that occur when our products are being used. Insights from other leaders and dialogue with policy makers will help us get there," says Henric Andersson, President and CEO of Husqvarna Group.

For more information
Åsa Larsson, Global Media and Sustainability Manager:
[email protected]

Sustainovate - Husqvarna Group's sustainability framework
In 2020, the second chapter of Sustainovate began. The Group has set new, bolder targets that align and strengthen the 2025 business strategy and underline how the sustainability agenda is business critical. Sustainovate 2025 is designed to maximize its contribution to addressing climate change and resource scarcity. Together, it will drive the Group's ambitions to lead the industry in the shift to a low-carbon, resource-smart economy. Read more about Husqvarna Group sustainability framework Sustainovate, targets and results here www.husqvarnagroup.com/en/sustainability

Climate Leadership Coalition (CLC)
CLC is a non-profit association and its members represent companies, academia, cities and employ 450,000 people globally. CLC's members believe that the transition to a more sustainable economy and consumption habits is not only possible but also economically viable. For more information www.clc.fi

This information was brought to you by Cision

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/husqvarna-group-joins-climate-leadership-coalition,c3303982

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/husqvarna-group-joins-climate-leadership-coalition-301244638.html

SOURCE Husqvarna AB


