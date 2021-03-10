iClick Collaborates with Oracle to Deliver Customized SaaS-based Solutions

HONG KONG, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced a collaboration with Oracle, a leading integrated cloud applications and platform services provider, to launch tailored SaaS offering that will empower brands to better serve and connect with consumers in China.

This collaboration helps address the challenges international brands face in achieving an in-depth understanding of consumers in China. Combining the marketing automation capabilities of Oracle Eloqua with iClick's unparalleled data covering more than 940 million Chinese consumers and its massive China media resources, the collaboration will offer integrated SaaS-based solutions for brands to identify, engage with, and more effectively convert their target audiences.

This relationship will direct consumers from multiple media channels to brands' WeChat official accounts and mini programs enabling brands to build up memberships. Through this process, brands will be able to form 360-degree audience profiles by collecting open IDs from diverse media channels and integrating them with the client CRM data stored on the centralized data hub. With deeper insights into consumer behavior and needs, these solutions will enable brands to generate personalized marketing campaigns through big data technology, thereby increasing repurchasing rates, enhancing consumer loyalty, and boosting sales in China.

To further communicate this collaboration to customers, iClick and Oracle will host an online webinar titled, "iClick Meets Oracle and the Greater Bay Area: Adopting SaaS solutions to Power Your Social CRM growth in China" on March 19, 2021. In this session, the companies will discuss current trends in the smart era of SaaS solutions empowering brands to better connect and engage with Chinese audiences through the world's largest messaging standalone mobile app – WeChat. Furthermore, participants will learn more about the enormous opportunity SaaS-based solutions offer and advanced features to grow membership through big data technology, thereby enhancing consumer loyalty and boosting return on investment in the digital market via WeChat.

Frankie Ho, iClick's President of International Business commented, "This collaboration with Oracle will leverage the strengths of both companies to better serve our clients with new offerings and advanced features. iClick will also be able to upgrade its clientele by serving Oracle's extensive top-tier international clients. In the meantime, we see enormous opportunities to upsell our emerging and promising Enterprise Solutions to these international brands that are aggressively working to engage with rapidly-changing Chinese consumers."

Joseph A. Bauer, vice president of Applications, Oracle Hong Kong, Taiwan & Korea said, "iClick has a long-term and widespread presence, with strong networks in China. As a result, we believe its long-accumulated and deep understanding of Chinese consumers will help our Hong Kong and Macau clients recognize even faster sales growth in China through more diversified product offerings that cater to the China market and allow Oracle to expand its client base."

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company's business strategies, operations and financial performance. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies, including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favorable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

