T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For February 2021

PR Newswire
BALTIMORE, March 10, 2021
BALTIMORE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.50 trillion as of February 28, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in February 2021 and $3.9 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended February 28, 2021. These client transfers include $1.1 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during February and the year-to-date period.
The firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2021, and for the prior month - and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
2/28/2021
1/31/2021
12/31/2020
U.S. mutual funds
Equity
$
508
$
495
$
498
Fixed income, including money market
82
81
79
Multi-asset(b)
219
214
217
809
790
794
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity
402
392
397
Fixed income, including money market
90
89
89
Multi-asset(b)
200
193
190
692
674
676
Total assets under management
$
1,501
$
1,464
$
1,470
Target date retirement products
$
344
$
333
$
332
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b)
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with NAS:TROW. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:TROW 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:TROW
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:TROW
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
2/28/2021
1/31/2021
12/31/2020
U.S. mutual funds
Equity and blended assets
$
673
$
654
$
661
Fixed income, including money market
136
136
133
809
790
794
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
Equity and blended assets
560
542
546
Fixed income, including money market
132
132
130
692
674
676
Total assets under management
$
1,501
$
1,464
$
1,470
(a)
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-february-2021-301244573.html
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.