T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For February 2021

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.50 trillion as of February 28, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in February 2021 and $3.9 billion for the quarter-to-date period ended February 28, 2021. These client transfers include $1.1 billion and $3.6 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during February and the year-to-date period.

The firm's assets under management as of February 28, 2021, and for the prior month - and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

2/28/2021

1/31/2021

12/31/2020 U.S. mutual funds











Equity

$ 508



$ 495



$ 498

Fixed income, including money market

82



81



79

Multi-asset(b)

219



214



217





809



790



794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products











Equity

402



392



397

Fixed income, including money market

90



89



89

Multi-asset(b)

200



193



190





692



674



676

Total assets under management

$ 1,501



$ 1,464



$ 1,470



Target date retirement products

$ 344



$ 333



$ 332







(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

2/28/2021

1/31/2021

12/31/2020 U.S. mutual funds











Equity and blended assets

$ 673



$ 654



$ 661

Fixed income, including money market

136



136



133





809



790



794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products











Equity and blended assets

560



542



546

Fixed income, including money market

132



132



130





692



674



676

Total assets under management

$ 1,501



$ 1,464



$ 1,470







(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-february-2021-301244573.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.