CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 (50 cents) per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on May 3, 2021, to holders of record on April 23, 2021.

