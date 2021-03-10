>
CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

March 10, 2021 | About: NYSE:CVS

WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 10, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 (50 cents) per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on May 3, 2021, to holders of record on April 23, 2021.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. We are a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB® locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-301244798.html

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation


