Inspiring The Future: Southwest Airlines Champions Education Through New Scholarship

DALLAS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today furthered its commitment to empowering communities it serves by launching the Southwest Airlines® Scholarship. As the carrier celebrates its 50th anniversary, the airline is highlighting the importance of education through its new scholarship, which provides financial support to students seeking higher education degrees and certificates with the goal of inspiring them to pursue careers in the aviation industry.

The Southwest Scholarship is open to the public and students can begin submitting their applications beginning April 1, 2021. Details about eligibility, the application process, and more can be viewed by visiting swa.is/scholarships. This public scholarship program joins the previously established Herbert D. Kelleher and Rollin W. King Scholarships, which were set up 40 years ago for eligible dependents of Southwest Airlines Employees to pursue higher education.

"With these scholarship opportunities, we're encouraging students nationwide to soar to new heights through learning," said Bob Jordan, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services. "Through our numerous education-focused initiatives, we've seen the positive impact these programs can have on students from elementary school to higher education and into their careers. At Southwest, we believe educated communities are empowered communities."

Funds supporting the Southwest Airlines Scholarship and The Hebert D. Kelleher and Rollin W. King Scholarships come from the Southwest Airlines Scholarship Fund at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, a corporate-advised fund.

From its Adopt-A-Pilot program to celebrating its ¡Lánzate!/Take Off! Higher Education Travel Award Program, Southwest helps lead the industry in its work to improve access to education by supporting a wide-variety of educational programs that aim to aid and inspire students to soar to new heights through learning.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 50th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 56,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo.

Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to both Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on Feb. 14; and will begin service to both Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; both Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Ft. Walton Beach on May 6; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6. The Company has also announced an intention to serve Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Eugene, Ore.; and Bellingham, Wash., with service anticipated to begin before the end of 2021.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency ® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.comor by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

