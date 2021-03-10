>
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WDR, PRSP, CMD, and BPFH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

March 10, 2021 | About: NAS:BPFH +3.04% NYSE:CMD +0.22% NYSE:PRSP -0.14% NYSE:WDR +0.68%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Macquarie Asset Management. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each share of WDR common stock. If you own WDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/wdr

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRSP shareholders will receive $29.35 in cash for each share of PRSP common stock that they hold. If you own PRSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/prsp/

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by STERIS plc ("STERIS"). Under the terms of the agreement, STERIS will acquire CMD in a cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which CMD shareholders will receive $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a STERIS ordinary share for each CMD share, representing implied merger consideration of approximately $77.42 based upon STERIS' March 9, 2021 closing price of $179.03. If you own CMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/cmd/

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SVB Financial Group ("SIVB"). Under the terms of the agreement, BPFH's shareholders will receive $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 shares of SIVB common stock for each BPFH share, representing implied merger consideration of approximately $13.69 based upon SIVB's March 9, 2021 closing price of $508.26. If you own BPFH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bpfh/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-wdr-prsp-cmd-and-bpfh-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301244539.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


