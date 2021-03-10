>
Sezzle to Plant a Tree for Every New User in 2021

March 10, 2021 | About: ASX:SZL -1.78% OTCPK:SEZNL +105.76%

In pursuit of its 'Payments with Purpose' mission, Sezzle has partnered with Trees for the Future to plant a tree for every new Sezzle user in 2021.

- This partnership aligns with Sezzle's status as a Public Benefits Corporation and its commitment to contribute to general public benefit.

- Sezzle partners with Trees for the Future by donating to farmers' training in sub-Saharan Africa, giving them the ability to plant millions of trees, thereby increasing income and access to food while regenerating their land.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle, the highest-rated installment payment platform, announces a partnership with Trees for the Future, advancing Sezzle's initiative of contributing to environmental sustainability and financial independence.

As a Public Benefits Corporation, Sezzle is committed to improving the community at large. This initiative includes pursuing solutions to the environmental crisis that new generations are set to inherit. Experts estimate that the world's last remaining rainforests could be consumed in less than 40 years. To combat this, Trees for the Future's 'Forest Garden Approach' gives African farmers the ability to plant thousands of trees that protect and bring nutrients back to the soil. In addition to environmental benefits, Forest Garden farmers gain financial independence through increased access to food and income.

"By committing to plant a tree for every new user, Sezzle is enabling more farmers to plant trees across sub-Saharan Africa," says Trees for the Future Executive Director John Leary. "We're grateful for Sezzle's support of our Forest Garden Approach. Together, we're restoring land and the environment while ending hunger and poverty for smallholder farmers."

"In proactively working with Trees for the Future, we are honoring our pledge to support environmental sustainability," said Charlie Youakim, CEO of Sezzle. "Our company is committed to a purpose-driven approach to business, guiding our hand in creating meaningful ways to improve the world around us."

In related news, Sezzle committed to becoming Climate Neutral Certified for our 2021 carbon emissions.

Interested in donating to Trees for the Future? Learn more here.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle x Trees for the Future Website

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's inclusive payment option allows consumers to control their spending and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 29,200 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

For more information, visitSezzle.com.

Follow Sezzle on social media:LinkedIn |Instagram | Facebook| Twitter

