>
Articles 

The Estee Lauder Inc (EL) EVP & CFO Tracey Thomas Travis Sold $6.5 million of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: EL +1.7%

EVP & CFO of The Estee Lauder Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tracey Thomas Travis (insider trades) sold 22,924 shares of EL on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $285.01 a share. The total sale was $6.5 million.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc is a beauty products manufacturer providing Skin care, Makeup, Fragrance and Hair care services. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a market cap of $102.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $283.090000 with a P/E ratio of 113.69 and P/S ratio of 7.30. The dividend yield of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc stocks is 0.72%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated The Estee Lauder Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of EL stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $285.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Family Partners Lp Lal sold 2,000,000 shares of EL stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $282.19. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.
  • Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of EL stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $289.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.22% since.
  • Chairman, Clinique Labs LLC, 10% Owner Ronald S Lauder sold 281,629 shares of EL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $291.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.97% since.
  • 10% Owner Ronald S Foundation Lauder sold 10,000 shares of EL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $291.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.95% since.
  • Chairman, Clinique Labs LLC, 10% Owner Ronald S Lauder sold 78,371 shares of EL stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $290.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EL, click here

.

Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

