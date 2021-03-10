>
Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) CEO Raymond R Quirk Sold $4.6 million of Shares

March 10, 2021 | About: FNF +2.63%

CEO of Fidelity National Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Raymond R Quirk (insider trades) sold 116,320 shares of FNF on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $39.36 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

Fidelity National Financial Inc is a title insurance company. It provides title insurance, escrow, and other title-related services. The firm also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a market cap of $11.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.590000 with a P/E ratio of 8.27 and P/S ratio of 1.09. The dividend yield of Fidelity National Financial Inc stocks is 3.32%. Fidelity National Financial Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Raymond R Quirk sold 116,320 shares of FNF stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $39.36. The price of the stock has increased by 3.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Cary H Thompson sold 24,138 shares of FNF stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $39.07. The price of the stock has increased by 3.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FNF, click here

.

