Ariel Investment, LLC Buys Nielsen Holdings PLC, FLIR Systems Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Nokia Oyj, China Mobile

Investment company Ariel Investment, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nielsen Holdings PLC, FLIR Systems Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, First American Financial Corp, Core Laboratories NV, sells Generac Holdings Inc, Nokia Oyj, China Mobile, Foot Locker Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariel Investment, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ariel Investment, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ALCO, AZN, GLAE, IWS,
- Added Positions: NLSN, FLIR, MSGE, FAF, CLB, BCO, VEA, GILD, OSW, BOKF, BIDU, JLL, WBA, IWN, MDP, MHK, EQC, SNA, BAP, CHKP, SRCL, BRC, TGNA, EVR, KMX, KMT, CAH, NVST, JHG, JNJ, MSGS, SSD, NCLH, AMG, IPG, MIDD, MEI, KFY, ACWX, MSGN, TISI, HMN, KN, MAS, MIND, SLCA, KIN, MATW, APA, BK, CRAI, GAIA, MOV, PCYO, RCL, RFIL, GSIT, ENZ, OSS, CRWS, CNTY, SFE, CPIX, ALOT, RBCN,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, NOK, CRL, FL, ZBRA, MAT, VZ, SWK, ATGE, BRK.B, PM, VIAC, GSK, PGR, CBRE, WLTW, HLI, BIO, MTN, ZBH, KKR, SJM, BWA, MTSC, ACTG, DOX, NTRS, BMY, SCHW, AFL, STRT, COWN, JWN, NTAP, LFUS, TPR, KEYS, OMC, ORBC, VOD, OESX, ZAGG, TAP, LAKE, PSTH, USB, NOV, ICE, CSCO, CSWC, GRBK, RNWK, EMKR, BTN,
- Sold Out: GNRC, CHL, CCL, IDCC, PRCP, AXTI,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+rogers/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of John Rogers
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,930,586 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 4,408,951 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,423,200 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66%
- Mattel Inc (MAT) - 15,926,754 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48%
- Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 7,078,143 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Alico Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,932 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,405 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: GlassBridge Enterprises Inc (GLAE)
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in GlassBridge Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.01 and $150, with an estimated average price of $57.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,204 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $108.551600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,381 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,927,743 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 232.32%. The purchase prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,100,295 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,107,380 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $44.59 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,368,561 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Core Laboratories NV by 42.15%. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $29.66, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $39.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,521,001 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: The Brink's Co (BCO)
Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $73.4, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $83.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,663,475 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.52. Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.89. Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. Sold Out: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in InterDigital Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $63.35, with an estimated average price of $59.92. Sold Out: Perceptron Inc (PRCP)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Perceptron Inc. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $6.99, with an estimated average price of $6.93. Sold Out: AXT Inc (AXTI)
Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in AXT Inc. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $10.82, with an estimated average price of $8.06. Reduced: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 43.51%. The sale prices were between $3.27 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.94. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 8,206,588 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Foot Locker Inc (FL)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 55.24%. The sale prices were between $35.63 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 395,302 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 27.12%. The sale prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $337.76. The stock is now traded at around $472.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 170,654 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 22.02%. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $190.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 318,910 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 33.11%. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 578,882 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 23.73%. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $64.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 398,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of John Rogers. Also check out:
1. John Rogers's Undervalued Stocks
2. John Rogers's Top Growth Companies, and
3. John Rogers's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that John Rogers keeps buying