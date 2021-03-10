Ariel Investment, LLC Buys Nielsen Holdings PLC, FLIR Systems Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Nokia Oyj, China Mobile

Investment company Ariel Investment, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nielsen Holdings PLC, FLIR Systems Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, First American Financial Corp, Core Laboratories NV, sells Generac Holdings Inc, Nokia Oyj, China Mobile, Foot Locker Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariel Investment, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ariel Investment, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



MSFT, NOK, CRL, FL, ZBRA, MAT, VZ, SWK, ATGE, BRK.B, PM, VIAC, GSK, PGR, CBRE, WLTW, HLI, BIO, MTN, ZBH, KKR, SJM, BWA, MTSC, ACTG, DOX, NTRS, BMY, SCHW, AFL, STRT, COWN, JWN, NTAP, LFUS, TPR, KEYS, OMC, ORBC, VOD, OESX, ZAGG, TAP, LAKE, PSTH, USB, NOV, ICE, CSCO, CSWC, GRBK, RNWK, EMKR, BTN, Sold Out: GNRC, CHL, CCL, IDCC, PRCP, AXTI,