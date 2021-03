Ariel Investment, LLC Buys Nielsen Holdings PLC, FLIR Systems Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Sells Generac Holdings Inc, Nokia Oyj, China Mobile

Investment company Ariel Investment, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nielsen Holdings PLC, FLIR Systems Inc, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, First American Financial Corp, Core Laboratories NV, sells Generac Holdings Inc, Nokia Oyj, China Mobile, Foot Locker Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariel Investment, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ariel Investment, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $8.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALCO, AZN, GLAE, IWS,

ALCO, AZN, GLAE, IWS, Added Positions: NLSN, FLIR, MSGE, FAF, CLB, BCO, VEA, GILD, OSW, BOKF, BIDU, JLL, WBA, IWN, MDP, MHK, EQC, SNA, BAP, CHKP, SRCL, BRC, TGNA, EVR, KMX, KMT, CAH, NVST, JHG, JNJ, MSGS, SSD, NCLH, AMG, IPG, MIDD, MEI, KFY, ACWX, MSGN, TISI, HMN, KN, MAS, MIND, SLCA, KIN, MATW, APA, BK, CRAI, GAIA, MOV, PCYO, RCL, RFIL, GSIT, ENZ, OSS, CRWS, CNTY, SFE, CPIX, ALOT, RBCN,

NLSN, FLIR, MSGE, FAF, CLB, BCO, VEA, GILD, OSW, BOKF, BIDU, JLL, WBA, IWN, MDP, MHK, EQC, SNA, BAP, CHKP, SRCL, BRC, TGNA, EVR, KMX, KMT, CAH, NVST, JHG, JNJ, MSGS, SSD, NCLH, AMG, IPG, MIDD, MEI, KFY, ACWX, MSGN, TISI, HMN, KN, MAS, MIND, SLCA, KIN, MATW, APA, BK, CRAI, GAIA, MOV, PCYO, RCL, RFIL, GSIT, ENZ, OSS, CRWS, CNTY, SFE, CPIX, ALOT, RBCN, Reduced Positions: MSFT, NOK, CRL, FL, ZBRA, MAT, VZ, SWK, ATGE, BRK.B, PM, VIAC, GSK, PGR, CBRE, WLTW, HLI, BIO, MTN, ZBH, KKR, SJM, BWA, MTSC, ACTG, DOX, NTRS, BMY, SCHW, AFL, STRT, COWN, JWN, NTAP, LFUS, TPR, KEYS, OMC, ORBC, VOD, OESX, ZAGG, TAP, LAKE, PSTH, USB, NOV, ICE, CSCO, CSWC, GRBK, RNWK, EMKR, BTN,

MSFT, NOK, CRL, FL, ZBRA, MAT, VZ, SWK, ATGE, BRK.B, PM, VIAC, GSK, PGR, CBRE, WLTW, HLI, BIO, MTN, ZBH, KKR, SJM, BWA, MTSC, ACTG, DOX, NTRS, BMY, SCHW, AFL, STRT, COWN, JWN, NTAP, LFUS, TPR, KEYS, OMC, ORBC, VOD, OESX, ZAGG, TAP, LAKE, PSTH, USB, NOV, ICE, CSCO, CSWC, GRBK, RNWK, EMKR, BTN, Sold Out: GNRC, CHL, CCL, IDCC, PRCP, AXTI,

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 2,930,586 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 4,408,951 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,423,200 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.66% Mattel Inc (MAT) - 15,926,754 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48% Envista Holdings Corp (NVST) - 7,078,143 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%

For the details of John Rogers 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/john+rogers/current-portfolio/portfolio Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in Alico Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $32.47, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,932 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,405 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in GlassBridge Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.01 and $150, with an estimated average price of $57.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,204 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $108.551600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,381 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,927,743 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in FLIR Systems Inc by 232.32%. The purchase prices were between $34.02 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,100,295 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $65 and $105.04, with an estimated average price of $76.49. The stock is now traded at around $116.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,107,380 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $44.59 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $56.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,368,561 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in Core Laboratories NV by 42.15%. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $29.66, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $39.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 4,521,001 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC added to a holding in The Brink's Co by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $73.4, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $83.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,663,475 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $197.75 and $233.2, with an estimated average price of $215.52. Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.89. Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $17.82. Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in InterDigital Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $63.35, with an estimated average price of $59.92. Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in Perceptron Inc. The sale prices were between $6.83 and $6.99, with an estimated average price of $6.93. Ariel Investment, LLC sold out a holding in AXT Inc. The sale prices were between $5.56 and $10.82, with an estimated average price of $8.06. Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 43.51%. The sale prices were between $3.27 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.94. The stock is now traded at around $3.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 8,206,588 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 55.24%. The sale prices were between $35.63 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $56.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 395,302 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 27.12%. The sale prices were between $258.81 and $384.33, with an estimated average price of $337.76. The stock is now traded at around $472.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 170,654 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 22.02%. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $190.94, with an estimated average price of $177.56. The stock is now traded at around $190.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 318,910 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 33.11%. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 578,882 shares as of 2020-12-31. Ariel Investment, LLC reduced to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 23.73%. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $64.9. The stock is now traded at around $67.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Ariel Investment, LLC still held 398,231 shares as of 2020-12-31. Here is the complete portfolio of John Rogers . Also check out:1. John Rogers's Undervalued Stocks 2. John Rogers's Top Growth Companies , and3. John Rogers's High Yield stocks 4. Stocks that John Rogers keeps buying