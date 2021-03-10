Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Chairman & CEO Michael A Mussallem Sold $5.7 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Mussallem (insider trades) sold 68,550 shares of EW on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $82.66 a share. The total sale was $5.7 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp is a part of the healthcare sector. The company specializes in the treatment of structural heart disease. It manufactures heart valves and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a market cap of $51.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.210000 with a P/E ratio of 64.02 and P/S ratio of 11.99. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Edwards Lifesciences Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Michael A Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of EW stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $84.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CVP, Japan & Intercontinental Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of EW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $81.37. The price of the stock has increased by 2.26% since.

CVP, TAVR Larry L Wood sold 7,830 shares of EW stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $83.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.93% since.

CVP, EMEA, Canada, Latin Amer Jean-luc M Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of EW stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $84.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.78% since.

CVP, Critical Care Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of EW stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $88.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.66% since.

CVP, Japan & Intercontinental Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of EW stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $86.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.15% since.

