Cps Technologies Corp (CPSH) CEO Grant C Bennett Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CEO of Cps Technologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Grant C Bennett (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of CPSH on 03/09/2021 at an average price of $15.07 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

CPS Technologies Corp provides material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense and oil and gas end markets. Cps Technologies Corp has a market cap of $212.850 million; its shares were traded at around $16.008300 with a P/E ratio of 228.68 and P/S ratio of 10.21.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Grant C Bennett sold 100,000 shares of CPSH stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $15.07. The price of the stock has increased by 6.23% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith Jr sold 2,500 shares of CPSH stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $17.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Ralph M Norwood sold 60,000 shares of CPSH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $19.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.19% since.

Director Thomas M Culligan sold 25,862 shares of CPSH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $17.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.57% since.

Director Daniel C Snow sold 108,949 shares of CPSH stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $18.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.7% since.

