Wade Financial Advisory, Inc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, B

Investment company Wade Financial Advisory, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company , WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Agilent Technologies Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, PepsiCo Inc, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Wade Financial Advisory, Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FNDE, AGGY, A, DIS, VSS,

FNDE, AGGY, A, DIS, VSS, Added Positions: VTI, VEA, QUAL, MUB, SCHB, ESGU, IEFA, ITOT,

VTI, VEA, QUAL, MUB, SCHB, ESGU, IEFA, ITOT, Reduced Positions: SPLV, EFAV, PEP, AAPL, SCHZ, VTEB, VIG, AMZN, NLOK, SPY, GOOGL, PYPL, FNDX, PG, SPDW, VWO, GOOG, SCHE, MRK, AMD,

SPLV, EFAV, PEP, AAPL, SCHZ, VTEB, VIG, AMZN, NLOK, SPY, GOOGL, PYPL, FNDX, PG, SPDW, VWO, GOOG, SCHE, MRK, AMD, Sold Out: USMV, SPAQ,

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 126,400 shares, 20.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.90% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 65,425 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 142,478 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 65,384 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 158,895 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.75%

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $30.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 74,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $53.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 38,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.78. The stock is now traded at around $120.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $195.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $102.39 and $122.88, with an estimated average price of $113.36. The stock is now traded at around $127.359200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $205.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 126,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.54%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.

Wade Financial Advisory, Inc sold out a holding in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.57.