U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Hawaii Flood Victims

HONOLULU, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to Hawaii residents impacted by extensive flooding.

Heavy rains have inundated the islands and caused many homes to take on floodwater.

"The severe weather is expected to continue throughout the week and residents are already seeing damage," said Kaleo Alau, U-Haul Company of Hawaii president. "Floods create an immediate need for self-storage and we want to make sure our neighbors are cared for."

The free month of storage is available to customers renting new units and is subject to vacancy at each U-Haul facility.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Honolulu

2722 Kilihau St.

Honolulu, HI 96819

(808) 836-0977

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kahului

424 Dairy Road

Kahului, HI 96732

(808) 249-8041

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover. Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping customers and Team Members safe.

