SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HMSY, MIK, PRAH, and TPCO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Veritas Capital-backed Gainwell Technologies. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HMSY shareholders will receive only $37.00 in cash for each share of HMSY common stock that they hold. If you own HMSY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hms/

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management, Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $22.00 for each share of MIK common stock that they hold. If you own MIK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mik/

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by ICON plc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRAH shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of stock for each share of PRAH common stock that they own, representing per-share merger consideration of approximately $154.70 based upon ICLR's March 9, 2021 closing price of $181.08. Upon consummation of the deal, ICLR shareholders will own approximately 66 percent of the newly-combined company, leaving only 34% of the new company controlled by former PRAH shareholders. If you own PRAH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/prah/

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden Global Capital will acquire all outstanding shares of TPCO common stock that it does not already own for $17.25 per share in cash. If you own TPCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tpco/

