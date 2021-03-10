Meredith Corporation Names Mary Margaret Editor In Chief Of Entertainment Weekly

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) today named Mary Margaret Editor in Chief of Entertainment Weekly. She begins her new position on April 12th and will report to Dan Wakeford, Editor in Chief, PEOPLE and Editorial Director, Entertainment.

"Mary has the perfect combination of entertainment insider expertise, business acumen, multi-media knowledge and creativity to continue EW's legacy as the leading authority in entertainment," said Doug Olson, President, Meredith Magazines & GM, National Media Group.

"Mary has an impeccable track record for shaping the editorial direction and content strategy for some great brands, and that makes her the ideal choice to lead one of Meredith's most high-profile magazines and help consumers distinguish what is worth their time in the entertainment world," said Wakeford.

Entertainment Weekly is one of the most trusted brands in the entertainment industry, reaching an audience of more than 29 million passionate consumers across all platforms. In a deluxe magazine, collectible editions, up-to-the-minute digital coverage, and an expanding array of video, audio, and event experiences, Entertainment Weekly brings people behind the scenes with brilliant writing, unparalleled access and stunning photography and design.

"As the brand's first female EIC, as an Asian woman, and as someone who has enjoyed a career in both media and tech, it's important to me that we represent the richness and variety of storytelling, from the storytellers and the stories to the different mediums we experience those stories through," said Margaret. "In this unprecedented time, we've all been thankful for those moments of delight--a show, a song, a book, a movie--that helped us connect, dream, have a laugh or have a good cry. From the start, Entertainment Weekly has celebrated the content and creators responsible for those magic moments and I can't wait to work with its amazing staff to expand that legacy across existing and new platforms."

Margaret has held a variety of leadership roles at established publishing, media and technology brands. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Product Marketing, leading a global team responsible for the storytelling and go-to-market strategy of new and existing products at HubSpot, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling businesses. Prior to that, she led the product content strategy teams for Facebook's entertainment products and was the first Editorial Director at Roku, Inc.

Margaret started her journalism career at Newsweek's London bureau, covering topics that ranged from politics and terrorism to graphic novels and luxury travel, before focusing on entertainment in senior roles at PARADE and PEOPLE. At PEOPLE, she oversaw the brand's music coverage and front of the book, ran a cross-platform team, and helped launch projects at the nexus of commerce and content including the "Ones to Watch" franchise, PEOPLE's ecommerce shop, and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's branded content studio.

About Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly (EW) (www.ew.com) is your all-access pass to Hollywood's most creative minds and most fascinating stars. The magazine was launched in 1990 and is America's leading consumer publication in the entertainment category, with a guaranteed circulation rate base of 1.5 million and a combined audience of almost 28 million loyal, engaged fans. Each day, EW.com publishes a myriad of featured stories, news articles, TV-recaps, original videos, film reviews and photo galleries. EW is the first to know about the best in entertainment. With sharp insight, unparalleled access and a trusted voice, EW keeps readers plugged into pop culture. This is where the buzz begins.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:MDP) (www.meredith.com) has been committed to service journalism for 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners.

Meredith's National Media Group reaches nearly 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is a leader in creating content across media platforms and life stages in key consumer interest areas, such as celebrity, food, lifestyle, home, parenting, beauty and fashion. Meredith also features robust brand licensing activities, including more than 3,000 SKUs of branded products at 4,000 Walmart stores across the U.S., and The Foundry, the company's state-of-the-art creative lab and content studio. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

