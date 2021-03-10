U-Haul Shares Plans for New Self-Storage Center in Winona

WINONA, Minn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is bringing a state-of-the-art retail and self-storage facility to Winona thanks to the recent acquisition of the former Shopko® store at 405 Cottonwood Drive.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Winona opened a temporary showroom Monday to begin serving customers with truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment and moving supplies.

Extensive renovations will soon render hundreds of indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul acquired the 84,540-square-foot building on March 1.

"This will be transformed into a modern facility and a convenient location for our customers," stated Chris Bohlman, U-Haul Company of Southern Minnesota president. "Our customers have been demanding additional self-storage options in Winona. We look forward to expanding our sustainable footprint by reusing a building that has been part of this community since 1986."

U-Box® portable storage containers, professional hitch installation and propane will also be available in the near future on the store's 10.22-acre lot. Renovations should be completed this summer.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Winona at (507) 452-5154. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"U-Haul has been preserving and repurposing buildings for decades to benefit the communities we serve," Bohlman added. "Our goal is to provide our neighbors in Winona with residential mobility and a clean, secure storage facility where they will want to keep their belongings. We're excited to be here."

Bohlman expects to employ at least 20 Team Members once the store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Winona. Veterans receive priority in the hiring process. Find U-Haul career opportunities at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open during the COVID-19 pandemic while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover. Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping customers and Team Members safe.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

