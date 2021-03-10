Hawaiian Airlines Starts Long Beach-Maui Service

HONOLULU, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today began nonstop service between Long Beach (LGB) and Kahului, Maui (OGG), welcoming Southern California travelers onboard with flower lei and the convenience of a second daily flight to Hawai'i. Hawai'i's hometown airline became the first carrier to connect Long Beach to the Hawaiian Islands when it started Honolulu service in the summer of 2018.

"Long Beach has been an incredibly popular gateway for our visitors and Hawai'i residents traveling to Southern California, and we are pleased to make it even more convenient for our guests to travel between Long Beach and Maui with our new daily nonstop service," said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines.

Flight HA72 departs Long Beach daily at 8:35 a.m. with a 12:35 p.m. scheduled arrival time on Maui, giving guests ample time to settle in their accommodations and enjoy their first afternoon on the Valley Isle. The flight from Maui to Long Beach, HA71, departs at 12:45 p.m. and arrives at 8:05 p.m.

"We are excited that Hawaiian Airlines is now offering a second daily nonstop flight to Hawai'i, this time to the beautiful island of Maui," said Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry. "Travelers will love the ease and convenience of flying Hawaiian Airlines to and from Long Beach Airport."

Hawaiian, the nation's most punctual airline for 17 straight years, will service the route with its modern Airbus A321neos, a quiet and fuel-efficient aircraft with 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 129 Main Cabin seats. Inside, guests will enjoy Hawaiian's award-winning hospitality, including complimentary island-inspired meals by Hawai'i's top chefs and streaming in-flight entertainment.

Hawaiian has also simplified the experience for guests to meet the state of Hawai'i's pre-travel testing requirements and be exempt from quarantine upon arrival. In partnership with Long Beach-based Worksite Labs, the carrier offers guests at LGB airport exclusive access to shallow nasal swab PCR tests – the gold standard in COVID-19 screening – with results within 36 hours for $90. Guests who obtain a negative test will receive a pre-clear wristband during boarding that allows them to bypass airport screening in Hawai'i.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers nonstop flights within the Hawaiian Islands, between Hawai'i and more U.S. gateway cities (16) than any other airline, as well as service connecting the islands with Japan and South Korea. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian has temporarily suspended service in Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa and Tahiti.



The airline is committed to the health and safety of its guests and employees and has reinforced enhanced cleaning procedures across its business. While the experience may be a little different, the authentic Hawaiian hospitality remains unchanged. Additional details on how Hawaiian is keeping guests and employees safe can be found at HawaiianAirlines.com/KeepingYouSafe.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.



For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

